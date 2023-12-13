Country will fight back till terror ends: Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said on Tuesday that the country would fight back till the menace of terrorism is eliminated from our motherland.

In a message, he stated:”I salute our valiant security forces for countering the attack in Dera Ismail Khan. Their dedication, sacrifice and valour in the face of terror is unparalleled and a beacon of hope for our nation. My deepest sympathies with the families of our brave martyrs. We will fight back till the menace of terrorism is eliminated from our motherland”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023