3 districts included in nearest benches of LHC

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday approved the inclusion of districts Bhakkar, Mianwali and Lodhran, and tehsil Sarai Alamgir of Gujrat district within the jurisdiction of the nearest benches of the Lahore High Court and withdrawing these areas from the principal seat.

According to the details shared by the Governor House, district Bhakkar has been included in Multan Bench of Lahore High Court, district Mianwali in Rawalpindi Bench, and district Lodhran in Bahawalpur Bench of Lahore High Court while tehsil Sarai Alamgir has been included in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench.

There was a long-standing demand of the district bar associations and the public that they had to travel long distances to reach Lahore (principal seat) to pursue their cases, which caused them trouble. With this initiative, the litigant public and lawyers will be able to follow the cases in the benches of Lahore High Court nearest to their areas. Moreover, the Governor approved the re-promulgation of the Code of Criminal Procedure Amendment Ordinance 2023.

