U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan storm into semi-final after beating Afghanistan by 83 runs

Shamyl Hussain’s all-round brilliance helped Pakistan U19 beat Afghanistan U19 by 83 runs and seal the Asia Cup semi-final spot at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday.

Shamyl’s 54-ball 75 runs with the bat and 8/1 spell, was instrumental in Pakistan’s third consecutive win in the tournament. They had previousaly defeated India and Nepal in the group matches.

After being put into bat, Pakistan U19 were posted 303 runs on the board, thanks to Shamyl’s 75, and Riazullah’s unbeaten 69-ball 73.

Shahzaib Khan also contributed with a brilliant 95-ball 79.

For Afghanistan, Faridon Dawoodzai (3-49) and Bashir Ahmad (3-51) shared three wickets apiece.

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (2-44) and Khalil Ahmad (2-69) took two wickets apiece.

Chasing a sizeable total, Afghanistan U19 were U19 were bundled out for 220 in the 49th over.

No batter barring Numan Shah (54 off 78), Wafiullah Tarakhil (32 off 34), and Faridoon Dawoodzai (32 off 41) managed to show resistance with the bat.

For Pakistan, Ubaid Shah (3-19) and Tayyab Arif (3-51) grabbed three wickets apiece.

Khubaib Khalil (2-45) took two wickets, while Shamyl Hussain also bagged in his 4-balls spell.