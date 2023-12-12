BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Zara regrets ‘misunderstanding’, removes controversial posts

  • Spanish fashion brand has come under heavy criticism for its recent campaign that users said depicted current devastation in Gaza
BR Life & Style Published 12 Dec, 2023 07:00pm
This image, as part of a recent controversial campaign, has since been deleted. Photo: Instagram @zara
This image, as part of a recent controversial campaign, has since been deleted. Photo: Instagram @zara

Embroiled in controversy and facing severe backlash over its recent series of photographs, Spanish fashion brand Zara “regretted” what it called a “misunderstanding” after users called out the company for its ‘insensitive posts’ amid the prevailing situation in Gaza.

The campaign – part of Zara’s Atelier series called ‘The Jacket’ – featured photos of a model pictured carrying a mannequin wrapped in white, while another featured a mannequin without arms.

Critics said they resembled photos of corpses in white shrouds in Gaza and prompted calls by some pro-Palestine activists for a boycott of the fashion retailer.

Spanish fashion brand Zara faces backlash over Instagram posts ‘depicting Gaza devastation’

On a statement issued on Instagram, the brand said that the campaign in question was conceived in July and photographed in September.

It further explained that the series of images shown was set to showcase “craftmade garments in an artistic context”.

“Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created.”

“Zara regrets the misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone,” concluded the note.

The statement, however, fell short of an apology as many users pointed out, and that has led to further criticism of the brand.

Users are questioning why the campaign was allowed to run in the first place, in the aftermath of the devastation in Gaza.

Others kept up the call to boycott the brand.

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

On Monday, following a few days of criticism, Zara pulled the campaign from the front page of its website and app.

Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority said it received 110 complaints about the Zara campaign, saying the imagery referenced the war in Gaza and was offensive, according to Reuters.

“As Zara have now removed the ad, we won’t be taking any further action,” the ASA said in a statement.

Inditex is due to report results for the first nine months of its fiscal year on Wednesday, with analysts expecting sales growth to slow slightly in the third quarter due to an unusually warm October in Europe, added Reuters

The Israeli aggression in Gaza has so far killed over 18,000 people and wounded nearly 50,000, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Zara

Comments

1000 characters

Zara regrets ‘misunderstanding’, removes controversial posts

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

KSE-100 ekes out 414-point gain ahead of MPC announcement

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

UN labels Gaza ‘hell on earth’ as Israel bombs more areas

U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan storm into semi-final after beating Afghanistan by 83 runs

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Read more stories