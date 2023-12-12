BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris stock market hits record high before US inflation data

AFP Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 04:31pm

LONDON: The Paris stock market struck a record-high Tuesday as traders awaited a bumper round of key events, starting with the release of US inflation data.

Global equities have won support in recent weeks on hopes that major central banks will next year start to cut interest rates as inflation cools.

The Paris CAC 40 hit 7,582.11 points Tuesday, beating the record peak struck in April.

It later shed the gains to trade flat compared with Monday’s close, mirroring a largely steady performance across Europe nearing the half-way stage.

Asia’s main stock markets closed higher following gains Monday on Wall Street where the Dow index ended at the highest level in two years.

European shares rise ahead of central bank rate decisions

The dollar retreated before the consumer price index (CPI) reading that comes a day before the US Federal Reserve’s final policy meeting of the year.

The Fed outcome will be closely followed by investors hoping for an idea about decision-makers’ plans for potential interest-rate cuts.

A string of data pointing to a slowdown in US inflation and a softening of the labour market – but at a pace suggesting the economy will not tip into recession – has seen a surge in bets on the Fed cutting borrowing costs as many as four times in 2024.

“Investors sense they are nearing touchdown on the soft landing economic glide path, positioning for a benign inflation print or at least one that won’t upset the market’s bullish dynamics,” said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

As well as the CPI figures, traders are also awaiting the release of data on US producer prices, retail sales and manufacturing.

Fed officials, including boss Jerome Powell, have insisted for months that although inflation continues to come down they will still keep rates elevated for some time and be guided only by data.

“There’s so much to come over the next few days,” said Craig Erlam of OANDA.

“The Fed decision on Wednesday is unlikely to be controversial, but the forecasts, dot plot (of rate projections) and press conference that accompany it may well be.”

The European Central Bank and Bank of England give their latest interest-rate decisions on Thursday.

Key figures around 1115 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,569.82 points

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,553.81

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 16,764.69

EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 4,540.48

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 32,843.70 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.1 percent at 16,374.50 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,003.44 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 36,404.93 (close)

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 145.21 yen from 146.09 yen on Monday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0800 from $1.0761

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2575 from $1.2562

Euro/pound: UP at 85.87 pence from 85.72 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $71.04 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $75.71 per barrel

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

Paris stock market hits record high before US inflation data

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read more stories