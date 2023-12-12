BAFL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
BIPL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.95%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
DGKC 81.76 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.2%)
FABL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.26%)
FCCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
GGL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
HBL 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.8%)
HUBC 119.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.35%)
MLCF 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
OGDC 125.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.39%)
PAEL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PIOC 116.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.85%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PRL 32.06 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.3%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 72.31 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.93%)
SSGC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
TPLP 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
TRG 98.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.92%)
UNITY 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.48%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 41.2 (0.61%)
BR30 24,182 Increased By 216.5 (0.9%)
KSE100 66,351 Increased By 339.1 (0.51%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 97.9 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ronaldo says not done yet after 50th goal this year

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2023 12:33pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo said he had more left in him this year after scoring his 50th goal of 2023 in Al Nassr’s 5-2 Saudi King Cup victory over rivals Al Shabab.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward lashed home from close range with his right foot in the 74th minute.

“Great victory and I’m thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023,” the 38-year-old Portuguese wrote on Instagram after his goal helped Al Nassr reach the semi-finals on Monday in Riyadh.

Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat

“All thanks to the unwavering support of my teammates, fans, and my family! There’s still room for a few more this year.”

The skipper averages nearly a goal a game since joining Al Nassr at the end of last year.

He has also struck 10 times for Portugal in nine matches in 2023.

Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United’s

Comments

1000 characters

Ronaldo says not done yet after 50th goal this year

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Terrorists kill at least 24 in police station attack in DI Khan

Supreme Court hears reference against Zulfikar Bhutto’s death sentence

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read more stories