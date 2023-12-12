BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,783 Increased By 2.4 (0.04%)
BR30 23,998 Increased By 32 (0.13%)
KSE100 66,012 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 22,048 No Change 0 (0%)
Remittances – no high hopes

BR Research Published 12 Dec, 2023 09:10am

Remittances numbers announced recently have been disappointing. They might have posted a growth of around 4 percent year-on-year in November-23, but the gradual upward trend has taken a hit and the inflows have slipped by 9 percent on a month-on-month basis in Nov-23. Not only that, the monthly remittances inflows have remained below $2500 mark during the five months of FY24. Cumulatively as well, the remittances in 5MFY24 were around $11 billion - lower by 10 percent year-on-year versus similar period of FY23.

The decline in remittances inhas been due to weak economy at home as well as abroad. The decline in remittances in November-23 was also due to weakness in global economy and the volatility in the exchange rates. the month of November witnessed a depreciation of PKR again in the first half, which affected the inflows during the month. This once again gave rise to the Hundi/Hawala practice in the currency market, which led to a gap in the interbank and open market rates once again.

The country has been facing difficulty in improving the foreign exchange reserves while also trying to restrict the current account deficit. And the outlook is not any better for the coming months. The IMF has projected that the country’s remittances will stand around $29.4 billion, which is a decline of $3.5 billion – mostly due to the adverse effects of the economic downturn. The IMF has also intimated that the country’s oil imports will rise by over $2 billion, putting a pressure on the balance of payments and the forex reserves further!

Remittances IMF forex reserves Open market rates Interbank IMF loan IMF deal

