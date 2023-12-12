PPMA urges govt to allow hike in prices of 262 medicines

KARACHI: The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) has called upon the interim federal government to immediately allow as per the law, a reasonable increase in prices of 262 medicines, whose applications have been pending for over one-and-half years, as any further delay by the authorities concerned in deciding these cases means more essential drugs wouldn’t be available in the local market.

The demand to this effect was made by PPMA Central Chairman, Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman while speaking at a press conference here on Monday. He was accompanied by two former PPMA chairmen, Zahid Saeed, and Kaiser Waheed, and other office-bearers of the association.

The PPMA Chairman informed journalists that revision in prices of these medicines had become highly essential as the last time such an increase had been allowed by the government the value of the dollar was less than Rs 200. “In addition to the phenomenal increase in the dollar exchange rate, the production cost of medicines has increased manifold due to record inflation,” he said.

He warned that more multinational drug producers would be left with no option but to wind up their businesses if the government unnecessarily kept on delaying the decision to allow an increase in the prices of medicines whose hardship cases had been pending with the authorities for long.

“The number of multinational pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan has already significantly decreased over the past many years as any further reduction in their number will go against the current efforts of the government to attract foreign investment to Pakistan,” he said.

Rehman told media persons that over 100 essential drugs were already unavailable in the market as any further increase in the number of missing medicines would be a serious disservice to the patients in the country. “The patients in such a scenario rely on spurious and smuggled drugs when the locally produced medicines aren’t available in the market,” he said.

He said that the sustainability of the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry, which had been meeting up to 95 per cent demand for medicines in the country, would be seriously threatened if the government didn’t review its drug pricing system.

“We have been constantly calling upon the government to pay heed to the ground realities affecting the drug producers in the country as the long-pending hardship cases of medicines should be expeditiously disposed of as per the law,” said the PPMA Chairman.

He informed journalists that drug producers like any other industry in the country had been facing the serious challenge of constant increases in the cost of doing business due to phenomenal hikes in electricity, gas, labour, and raw material rates.

“The Pakistani medicine producers couldn’t produce anymore a medicine whose maximum retail cost has been frozen for past over two years,” he said.

He said the pricing system should effectively work in the case of the local pharmaceutical industry as up to 95 per cent of raw materials of the medicines were imported whose prices increase with the devaluation of the rupee.

Rehman said that annual pharmaceutical exports of Pakistan stood at around merely US $ 300 million as it could be increased to $ 5 billion but for this, the government should consistently implement favorable policies for the drug industry allowing it to adopt state-of-the-art production technologies.

