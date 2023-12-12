Minister says ECP to release election schedule before 16th

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said on Monday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will release the election schedule before December 16.

Speaking at a policy forum organised by South Asia Partnership Pakistan titled, “Women’s participation in elections,” he said that general elections will be held on February 8 at all costs.

“The elections will be held on time as the date for the polls has already been announced and no one should have any doubt about it,” he maintained.

At the onset of the seminar, he said that active role of women in electoral process is key to ensure their presence at all levels of decision-making, adding although women have come out of backwardness; there is still a long way to go.

“Our women must ensure their participation in the electoral process, it will help in strengthening the role of women in the country’s politics, especially policymaking,” he added.

He said that women constitute half of the population of Pakistan and their empowerment is a sacred task, which could only be possible if they play their due role in the electoral process and used their right to franchise.

Referring to Benazir Bhutto, a former prime minister, Solangi said that she had the honour of being the first elected female prime minister of the Islamic world, which she achieved due to her political insight, continuous struggle and excellent leadership skills.

Solangi, a former journalist, emphasized maintaining gender equality and sensitization, adding the eradication of inequalities faced by the girls could be possible through awareness and support of the parents as mere legislation will not heed any result.

