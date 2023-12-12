Bugti explains challenges of terrorism facing country

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, on Monday, said that only the state had the right to use force, therefore, if anyone took the path of violence then his hand would have to be cut off.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of constables of city police at police line headquarters, he emphasised that “we have to fight the menace of terrorism collectively and with consistency, asserting Pakistan will emerge victorious in this war.”

“Due to lack of continuity of policies, we have to fight the war yet again, which was already won against terrorism,” he said.

He said that was not a war of Pakistan’s army or civil armed forces but it was a war of state, therefore, for the success of the war against terrorism, the involvement of all stakeholders including parliament, judiciary, and media was indispensable.

“At present, we are facing two types of challenges including terrorism based on religion and terrorism based on nationalism but these two things have nothing to do with terrorism.

