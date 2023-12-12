President rejects Indian Supreme Court’s decision

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly rejected the Indian Supreme Court’s (ISC) decision to uphold the revocation of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He expressed dismay over the decision, saying the Indian judiciary had succumbed to the fascist Hindutva ideology giving decisions suited to the Indian government. He added that such decisions could not legitimize the occupation of IIOJ&K by India as the Jammu and Kashmir issue was an internationally recognized dispute that remained on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades.

While condemning the decision, the President said that it was unfortunate that Indian courts had a history of giving decisions against Muslims as in the cases of Babri Masjid, Samjhuta Express, Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast, and Naroda Gam massacre during the 2002 Gujrat riots etc. He added that the verdict of the ISC could not change the status of the IIOJ&K.

He said that the judgement would further strengthen the resolve of the people of IIOJ&K in their just struggle against Indian illegal occupation. He urged the international community to make India fulfil the pledges made by her to the Kashmiri people in the past.

The President reiterated that the entire Pakistani nation was committed to continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren till the achievement of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

