Dec 12, 2023
Pakistan

18th ‘Karachi International Book Fair’ begins on 14th

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

KARACHI: The Managing Committee of Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) has revealed at a press conference that besides 150 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan and, 40 exhibitors from 17 countries will participate in the 18th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) from 14th – 18th Dec’23 in the three halls 1, 2 & 3 at the Karachi Expo Center.

The five-day 18th Karachi International Book Fair 2023 is organized by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association.

KIBF Managing Committee said that we are hoping that Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Former Justice Maqbool Baqir, as the Chief Guest will inaugurate the Book Fair on 14th December 2023. Muhammad Ahmed Shah Caretaker Minister Information, Ministry Affairs & Social Protection Department Government of Sindh and President of Art Council Karachi will be is our Guest of Honor.

Karachi International Book Fair has now achieved the distinction of being Pakistan’s largest consumer/trade fair since its inception in 2005. The event brings together publishing and distribution houses, domestic/ international publishers, booksellers, librarians and institutional customers on a single platform. Publishers from Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, UAE and other countries are attending the international event.

Karachi International Book Fair has become a remarkable literary event with educated and motivated visitors from all walks of life. More than 330 stands shall display books on all subjects to discerning readers including vast numbers of families, students and book lovers from all over the country. These views were expressed by Convener 18th KIBF, Waqar Mateen Khan and Aziz Khalid, Chairman of Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association while speaking at a press conference, held at a local hotel here on Monday, 11th December, 2023.

