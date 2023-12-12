BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (December 11, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Sg             Load           Alpine Marine      09-12-2023
                  Pegasus        Ethanol        Services
OP-3              M.T Mardan     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Shipping Corp      09-12-2023
B-1               Sea            Disc           Alpine Marine      11-12-2023
                  Ambition       Base Oil       Services
B-3/B-2           Nordic
                  Copenhagen     Disc           Gac Pakistan       10-12-2023
                                 Base Oil       Pvt, Ltd
B-10/B-11         Xin Yi         Disc Dap       WmaShipcare        09-12-2023
                  Hai 16                        Services
B-11/B-12         Glovis         Load           Bulk Shipping      07-12-2023
                  Maple          Clinkers       Agency
B-13/B-14         Wooyang        Disc Wheat     Ocean Services     02-12-2023
                  Dandy                         Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Everest K      Disc DAP       WmaShipcare        08-12-2023
                                                Services
Nmb-1             Al Imran 2     Load Rice      N.S Shipping       02-07-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Arman 10       Load Rice      Trade Link         10-12-2023
                                                International
B-20              Tao Ace        Load           Evergreen          07-12-2023
                                 Cement         Shipping &
                                                Logistic
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24              Newsun         Load Rice      Ocean World        01-12-2023
                  Vision                        Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Al Amal        Load Rice      Ocean World        05-12-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Salween        Container      Shipping Agency    10-12-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1/2         CmgCgm         Disc Load      CmaCgm             11-12-2023
                  Titus          Container      Pakistan
Saptl-3/2         CmaCgm         Disc Load      CmaCgm             10-12-2023
                  Attila         Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Kmtc Delhi     Disc Load      United Marine      09-12-2023
                                 Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Newsun Vision     11-12-2023     -                                          -
Sea Ambition      11-12-2023     -                                          -
M.T MARDAN        11-12-2023     -                                          -
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Al Jalaa          11-12-2023     L/55000 Hsfo                   Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
ApiBhum           11-12-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                            Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Nileduruch        11-12-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Lion                                                        Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Acrux             11-12-2023     D/49493                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                     & Logistic
M.T Sargodha      12-12-2023     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                      Shipping Corp
M.T Lahore        12-12-2023     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Ever Uranus       12-12-2023     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Safeen Prime      12-12-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Carina            11-12-2023     Container Ship                             -
Avigator          11-12-2023     Clinkers                                   -
Wan Hai 721       11-12-2023     Container Ship                             -
Hodaka Galaxy     11-12-2023     Tanker                                     -
Meghna
Princess          11-12-2023     Clinkers                                   -
Kmtc Delhi        11-12-2023     Container Ship                             -
Apl Salalah       11-12-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                    Date
                                                                     Berthing
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Basrah         Rice           Ocean World      Dec.10, 2023
MW-2              Majestic       Rice           Ocean World      Dec.08, 2023
                  Noor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Manticore      Rice           Ocean Service   Dec. 09, 2023
FAP               FJ Viola       Rice           East Wind       Dec. 09, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad     Quest          Chemicals      Alpine          Dec. 09, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Armonia GR        Coal           Alpine                         Dec. 11, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Majestic Noor     Rice           Ocean World                    DEC. 11, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
DSI Drammen       Coal           Alpine                         Dec. 11, 2023
New Asoura        Cement         Crystal Sea Service                     -do-
Marlin Hera       Mogas          Alpine                    Waiting for berths
OBE Dinares       Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Egret Bulker      Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Kouros
Queen             Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Stamina SW        Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Gaschem
Warnow            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
DSI Drammen       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
ElgiznurCebi      Cement         Global                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Kyparissia        Container      GAC                            Dec. 11, 2023
MSC Jemima        Container      MSC Pak                        Dec. 12, 2023
=============================================================================

Shipping Intelligence

