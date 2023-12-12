KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (December 11, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Sg Load Alpine Marine 09-12-2023
Pegasus Ethanol Services
OP-3 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp 09-12-2023
B-1 Sea Disc Alpine Marine 11-12-2023
Ambition Base Oil Services
B-3/B-2 Nordic
Copenhagen Disc Gac Pakistan 10-12-2023
Base Oil Pvt, Ltd
B-10/B-11 Xin Yi Disc Dap WmaShipcare 09-12-2023
Hai 16 Services
B-11/B-12 Glovis Load Bulk Shipping 07-12-2023
Maple Clinkers Agency
B-13/B-14 Wooyang Disc Wheat Ocean Services 02-12-2023
Dandy Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Everest K Disc DAP WmaShipcare 08-12-2023
Services
Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S Shipping 02-07-2023
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 10-12-2023
International
B-20 Tao Ace Load Evergreen 07-12-2023
Cement Shipping &
Logistic
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24 Newsun Load Rice Ocean World 01-12-2023
Vision Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Al Amal Load Rice Ocean World 05-12-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Salween Container Shipping Agency 10-12-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1/2 CmgCgm Disc Load CmaCgm 11-12-2023
Titus Container Pakistan
Saptl-3/2 CmaCgm Disc Load CmaCgm 10-12-2023
Attila Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Kmtc Delhi Disc Load United Marine 09-12-2023
Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Newsun Vision 11-12-2023 - -
Sea Ambition 11-12-2023 - -
M.T MARDAN 11-12-2023 - -
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Al Jalaa 11-12-2023 L/55000 Hsfo Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
ApiBhum 11-12-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Nileduruch 11-12-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Lion Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Acrux 11-12-2023 D/49493 Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistic
M.T Sargodha 12-12-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp
M.T Lahore 12-12-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Ever Uranus 12-12-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Safeen Prime 12-12-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Carina 11-12-2023 Container Ship -
Avigator 11-12-2023 Clinkers -
Wan Hai 721 11-12-2023 Container Ship -
Hodaka Galaxy 11-12-2023 Tanker -
Meghna
Princess 11-12-2023 Clinkers -
Kmtc Delhi 11-12-2023 Container Ship -
Apl Salalah 11-12-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Date
Berthing
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Basrah Rice Ocean World Dec.10, 2023
MW-2 Majestic Rice Ocean World Dec.08, 2023
Noor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Manticore Rice Ocean Service Dec. 09, 2023
FAP FJ Viola Rice East Wind Dec. 09, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroad Quest Chemicals Alpine Dec. 09, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Armonia GR Coal Alpine Dec. 11, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Majestic Noor Rice Ocean World DEC. 11, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
DSI Drammen Coal Alpine Dec. 11, 2023
New Asoura Cement Crystal Sea Service -do-
Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths
OBE Dinares Rice Ocean World -do-
Egret Bulker Coal Alpine -do-
Kouros
Queen Rice East Wind -do-
Stamina SW Rice Ocean Service -do-
Gaschem
Warnow Chemicals Alpine -do-
DSI Drammen Coal Alpine -do-
ElgiznurCebi Cement Global -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Kyparissia Container GAC Dec. 11, 2023
MSC Jemima Container MSC Pak Dec. 12, 2023
=============================================================================
