KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (December 11, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Sg Load Alpine Marine 09-12-2023 Pegasus Ethanol Services OP-3 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp 09-12-2023 B-1 Sea Disc Alpine Marine 11-12-2023 Ambition Base Oil Services B-3/B-2 Nordic Copenhagen Disc Gac Pakistan 10-12-2023 Base Oil Pvt, Ltd B-10/B-11 Xin Yi Disc Dap WmaShipcare 09-12-2023 Hai 16 Services B-11/B-12 Glovis Load Bulk Shipping 07-12-2023 Maple Clinkers Agency B-13/B-14 Wooyang Disc Wheat Ocean Services 02-12-2023 Dandy Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Everest K Disc DAP WmaShipcare 08-12-2023 Services Nmb-1 Al Imran 2 Load Rice N.S Shipping 02-07-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 10-12-2023 International B-20 Tao Ace Load Evergreen 07-12-2023 Cement Shipping & Logistic B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24 Newsun Load Rice Ocean World 01-12-2023 Vision Pvt. Ltd B-25 Al Amal Load Rice Ocean World 05-12-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Salween Container Shipping Agency 10-12-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-1/2 CmgCgm Disc Load CmaCgm 11-12-2023 Titus Container Pakistan Saptl-3/2 CmaCgm Disc Load CmaCgm 10-12-2023 Attila Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Kmtc Delhi Disc Load United Marine 09-12-2023 Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Newsun Vision 11-12-2023 - - Sea Ambition 11-12-2023 - - M.T MARDAN 11-12-2023 - - ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Al Jalaa 11-12-2023 L/55000 Hsfo Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd ApiBhum 11-12-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt. Ltd Nileduruch 11-12-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Lion Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Acrux 11-12-2023 D/49493 Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistic M.T Sargodha 12-12-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp M.T Lahore 12-12-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Ever Uranus 12-12-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Safeen Prime 12-12-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press Carina 11-12-2023 Container Ship - Avigator 11-12-2023 Clinkers - Wan Hai 721 11-12-2023 Container Ship - Hodaka Galaxy 11-12-2023 Tanker - Meghna Princess 11-12-2023 Clinkers - Kmtc Delhi 11-12-2023 Container Ship - Apl Salalah 11-12-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Date Berthing ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Basrah Rice Ocean World Dec.10, 2023 MW-2 Majestic Rice Ocean World Dec.08, 2023 Noor ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Manticore Rice Ocean Service Dec. 09, 2023 FAP FJ Viola Rice East Wind Dec. 09, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad Quest Chemicals Alpine Dec. 09, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Armonia GR Coal Alpine Dec. 11, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Majestic Noor Rice Ocean World DEC. 11, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= DSI Drammen Coal Alpine Dec. 11, 2023 New Asoura Cement Crystal Sea Service -do- Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine Waiting for berths OBE Dinares Rice Ocean World -do- Egret Bulker Coal Alpine -do- Kouros Queen Rice East Wind -do- Stamina SW Rice Ocean Service -do- Gaschem Warnow Chemicals Alpine -do- DSI Drammen Coal Alpine -do- ElgiznurCebi Cement Global -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Kyparissia Container GAC Dec. 11, 2023 MSC Jemima Container MSC Pak Dec. 12, 2023 =============================================================================

