ECP assures PPP: No delay in general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assured the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) delegation that there will be no delay in the upcoming general elections.

In remarks to the media outside the ECP secretariat, Senator Taj Haider highlighted that the PPP, in discussions with Chief Election Commissioner, underscored the significance of holding elections on schedule and expressed no intention for any delays.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), proposed sending objections promptly to him via WhatsApp, Taj Haider said adding that the People's Party had also submitted suggestions to make the whole electoral process more transparent.

Taj Haider mentioned that the delegation, constituted by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and representing various provinces, also raised objections regarding transfers and postings.

He said the PPP asked CEC to avoid hearings on election postponement requests. The delegation also advocated for promptly uploading postal ballot applications on the Election Commission's website.