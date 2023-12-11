BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Aluminium hits weakest in more than three months on fund selling

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 04:43pm

LONDON: Aluminium prices touched their lowest in more than three months on Monday as speculative funds stepped up selling on expectations of rising inventories.

Weak data in top metals market China and a strong dollar weighed on the wider metals market.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.4% to $2,125 per metric ton by 1100 GMT, its weakest since Aug. 21.

Aluminium, used in construction, transport and packaging, has slid 10% on the LME since touching a five-month peak in early October.

“Aluminium is still seeing this CTA sell programme where the short is building to considerable levels,” said Alastair Munro, strategist at broker Marex.

Commodity Trade Advisor (CTA) investment funds are largely driven by computer programs.

There are also worries about excess supply showing up in LME warehouses next week ahead of the Third Wednesday expiry of the key three-month contract, Munro added.

Falling physical premiums a sign of aluminium surplus

“There has been much chatter about the possibility of stock inflows around the Third Wednesday prompt. It’s all rumour, but with premiums dropping it would make sense for there to be stock delivered,” he said.

Copper and most other base metals slipped after consumer prices in China fell at the fastest rate in three years last month while factory gate deflation deepened as weak domestic demand casts doubt over the economic recovery.

Also weighing on commodities was a stronger dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data and central bank meetings this week, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive to holders of other currencies.

“With so many key data release points this week, metals should continue to see sell-offs ahead of weak data prints,” one metals trader said.

LME copper shed 1% to $8,365 a ton, nickel eased 0.9% to $16,660, zinc lost 0.6% to $2,385, tin was down 0.3% at $24,485 and lead rose 0.2% to $2,028.50.

