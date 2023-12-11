BAFL 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
BIPL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.97%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.95%)
DFML 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.86%)
DGKC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.61%)
FABL 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.72%)
FCCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.62%)
FFL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
HBL 124.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-4.47%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 41.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.83%)
OGDC 123.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.74%)
PAEL 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
PIOC 116.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.05%)
PPL 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.49%)
PRL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.66%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.36%)
SNGP 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.39%)
SSGC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.9%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.44%)
TPLP 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.98%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.85%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 6,754 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.89%)
BR30 23,856 Decreased By -389.2 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,761 Decreased By -462.2 (-0.7%)
KSE30 21,960 Decreased By -162.7 (-0.74%)
Banks in the red as KSE-100 loses some steam

BR Web Desk Published 11 Dec, 2023 11:44am

The banking sector was seen under pressure at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 900 points amid profit-taking during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 11:15am, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,321.59 level, a decrease of 902.04 points or 1.36%.

However, in the next half-hour, the index was again touching the 66,000 level as it recovered some losses. At around 11:45am, the index was at the 65,838.46 level, still lower 385.17 points.

The banking sector, in particular HBL and Meezan Bank, saw heavy selling pressure.

Experts said the decline comes on account of profit-taking.

However, overall economic indicators remain positive as investors have set their eyes on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board meeting on Jan 11, 2024.

“There is currently some profit-taking, which is a normal market phenomenon, and overall sentiment remains optimistic,” Waqas Kukaswadia, analyst at JS Global, told Business Recorder.

During the previous week, the bourse witnessed a record-breaking trend as it hit historic highest levels on the back of aggressive buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by a massive 4,532.38 points on week-on-week basis and crossed the 66,000 psychological level to close at new highest ever level of 66,223.63 points.

This is an intra-day update

mustafa Dec 11, 2023 11:54am
as FIPI is main source of investment, there could be some resistance but market will move upward
