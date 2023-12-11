Banks in the red as KSE-100 loses some steam

The banking sector was seen under pressure at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 900 points amid profit-taking during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 11:15am, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,321.59 level, a decrease of 902.04 points or 1.36%.

However, in the next half-hour, the index was again touching the 66,000 level as it recovered some losses. At around 11:45am, the index was at the 65,838.46 level, still lower 385.17 points.

The banking sector, in particular HBL and Meezan Bank, saw heavy selling pressure.

Experts said the decline comes on account of profit-taking.

However, overall economic indicators remain positive as investors have set their eyes on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board meeting on Jan 11, 2024.

“There is currently some profit-taking, which is a normal market phenomenon, and overall sentiment remains optimistic,” Waqas Kukaswadia, analyst at JS Global, told Business Recorder.

During the previous week, the bourse witnessed a record-breaking trend as it hit historic highest levels on the back of aggressive buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by a massive 4,532.38 points on week-on-week basis and crossed the 66,000 psychological level to close at new highest ever level of 66,223.63 points.

This is an intra-day update