BAFL 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
BOP 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.95%)
DFML 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.86%)
DGKC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.75%)
FABL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
FCCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
FFL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HBL 124.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.92 (-4.55%)
HUBC 119.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
MLCF 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.85%)
OGDC 123.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.99%)
PAEL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.14%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PPL 111.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
PRL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.36%)
SNGP 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
SSGC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.87%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 94.14 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.39%)
UNITY 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 6,751 Decreased By -64 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,845 Decreased By -400.2 (-1.65%)
KSE100 65,732 Decreased By -491.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 21,945 Decreased By -178.5 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023
Markets

Indian rupee to contend with uptick in US yields, paring of Fed cut expectations

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 10:43am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly weaker on Monday, pressured by a rise in US Treasury yields after labour market data prodded investors into paring bets on how soon the US Federal Reserve will ease policy rates.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.40-83.41 to the US dollar compared with its close of 83.3850 in Friday’s session.

The rupee hit a record low of 83.42 on Nov. 10.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was steady in Asia hours after rising to 4.24% on Friday, following data that showed US job growth accelerated in November and the unemployment rate declined to 3.7%, down from 3.9% in October.

Investors are now pricing in a 42% chance that the Fed will start cutting rates in March, down from 55% from slightly over a week ago.

The dollar index was last quoted higher at 104 while Asian currencies fell, with the Korean won leading losses down by 0.9%.

For the rupee, “83.40 is a crucial support and till that breaks, it should stay in its muted range,” a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Indian rupee ends marginally lower

The rupee has been range-bound between 83.01 and 83.40 for about a month. The Reserve Bank of India left benchmark policy rates unchanged on Friday but raised its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from 6.5% earlier.

“We remain cautious over the next 3-6 months on INR, given a widening current account deficit and slowing FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows,” MUFG Bank stated in a Monday note.

A week peppered with economic data releases and key central bank decisions is likely to keep investors on their toes.

The Fed, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will all deliver policy decisions later this week while India and the US will report inflation numbers for November.

European Central Bank US Federal Reserve Indian rupee





