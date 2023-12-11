BAFL 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
BOP 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.95%)
DFML 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.86%)
DGKC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.75%)
FABL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
FCCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
FFL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HBL 124.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.92 (-4.55%)
HUBC 119.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
MLCF 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.85%)
OGDC 123.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.99%)
PAEL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.14%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PPL 111.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
PRL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.36%)
SNGP 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
SSGC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.87%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 94.14 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.39%)
UNITY 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 6,752 Decreased By -63.6 (-0.93%)
BR30 23,845 Decreased By -400.1 (-1.65%)
KSE100 65,740 Decreased By -483.6 (-0.73%)
KSE30 21,949 Decreased By -173.9 (-0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 09:37am

NEW DELHI: Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains for a second session as US efforts to replenish strategic reserves provided some support, although concerns of crude oversupply and softer fuel demand growth next year persisted.

Brent crude futures rose 0.6%, or 48 cents, to $76.32 a barrel by 0406 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $71.61 a barrel, up 0.5%, or 38 cents.

Both contracts jumped more than 2% on Friday but fell for the seventh straight week, their longest streak of weekly declines since 2018, on lingering oversupply concerns.

The recent price weakness drew demand from the US, which has sought up to 3 million barrels of crude for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for delivery in March 2024.

“We know the Biden Administration is in the market looking to refill the SPR, which will provide support,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note, adding that prices were also being supported by technical chart indicators.

Despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, having pledged to cut 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of production in the first quarter, investors remain sceptical supply will drop.

Output growth in non-OPEC countries is seen leading to excess supply next year.

Oil drops to 6-month low on weak outlook

RBC Capital Markets expects stock draws of 700,000 bpd in the first half but only 140,000 bpd for the full year.

“Prices will remain volatile and directionless until the market sees clear data points pertaining to the voluntary output cuts,” RBC analysts said in a note.

With cuts not implemented until next month and country level production data to follow subsequent to January, it will be a volatile two months before there is preliminary clarity on quantifiable data on compliance, the analysts added.

The latest consumer price index data from China, the world’s top oil importer, showed rising deflationary pressures as weak domestic demand cast doubt over the country’s economic recovery.

Chinese officials pledged on Friday they would spur domestic demand and consolidate and enhance the economic recovery in 2024.

This week, investors are watching for guidance on interest rate policies from meetings at five central banks, including the Federal Reserve, and data on US inflation, for their impact on the global economy and oil demand.

Crude Oil OPEC Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Oil extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Banks in the red as KSE-100 loses some steam

Sanjrani accepts resignation of Tarin

MARI successfully drills development well in Sindh

India’s top court orders elections in IIOJK by Sept 2024

Israel presses ahead with aggression in southern Gaza

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Saudi minister seeks govt’s intervention for resolution of KE issue

Read more stories