SCCI, Ejad Labs sign MoU on promotion of IT sector

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ejad Labs under the Future Fest program.

A press release issued here on Sunday stated that the MoU was signed by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and Chief Executive Officer of the Ejad Labs Peshawar Arzish Azam, aimed at to jointly conduct research study, along with trainings, workshops and seminar for capability building of freelancers, entrepreneurs and IT experts, besides their skills promote before the business community.

Former vice president of the SCCI Abdullah Yousafzai and Faiz Rasool, Saddar Gul, Fazal e Wahid, the chamber Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, senior officials of Ejad Labs were present on the occasion.

Fuad Ishaq while talking to management of the Ejad Labs called the memorandum of understanding a milestone for promotion of information technology in the province.

He informed that SCCI has also signed MoUs with public and private sector universities, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship along with further strengthening industry-academia linkages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023