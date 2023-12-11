BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Engro, its subsidiaries recognised among top 10 recipients at PSX awards

Press Release Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

KARACHI: Engro Corporation and its subsidiaries Engro Fertilizers, Engro Polymer & Chemicals and Engro Powergen Qadirpur, were presented the prestigious Pakistan Stock Exchange Top 25 Companies awards by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar at a ceremony held in Karachi.

Chairman Engro Corporation Hussain Dawood, who was invited to address the distinguished guests, appreciated the government for recognizing the pivotal role of private sector towards the economy of Pakistan.

He said that the corporate sector is fully aligned with the direction being set by the government to create a conducive business environment and restore investor confidence.

Hussain Dawood also thanked the Pakistan Stock Exchange for playing an instrumental role in encouraging the corporate sector to excel.

In his speech, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said he personally felt proud of inspiring individuals like Hussain Dawood, who is an emblem of resilience, humility, and accomplishments. He acknowledged the contributions of Hussain Dawood towards philanthropy, business landscape and the country.

