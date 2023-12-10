BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sudan orders expulsion of 15 UAE diplomats

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2023 10:15pm

PORT SUDAN: Sudan's foreign ministry declared 15 UAE diplomats persona non grata Sunday, demanding they leave Sudan "within 48 hours," according to the official news agency SUNA.

More than 20 killed in Sudan after shell hits market: NGO

In recent weeks, pro-army demonstrators and high-ranking officials loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have accused the United Arab Emirates of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan's former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The two forces have been at war since April 15.

uae Sudan SUNA

Comments

1000 characters

Sudan orders expulsion of 15 UAE diplomats

Gaza war having ‘catastrophic’ health impact: WHO chief

Yemen rebels threaten Israel-bound Red Sea ships

Policeman martyred, two injured in blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Army chief leaves for US on first official visit: ISPR

Bilawal says ‘was told’ KP CM has already been decided

COP28 pledges so far not enough to limit warming to 1.5C: IEA

Abrar Ahmed ruled out of first Australia Test with knee injury

Azan’s century helps Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by eight wickets

Cleanliness drive started in Lahore to ‘combat smog’: Naqvi

Saudi bourse gains on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Read more stories