Sudan orders expulsion of 15 UAE diplomats

PORT SUDAN: Sudan's foreign ministry declared 15 UAE diplomats persona non grata Sunday, demanding they leave Sudan "within 48 hours," according to the official news agency SUNA.

In recent weeks, pro-army demonstrators and high-ranking officials loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have accused the United Arab Emirates of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan's former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The two forces have been at war since April 15.