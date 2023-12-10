Pressure to end war inconsistent with support for eliminating Hamas: Israel

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Isralei Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed on Sunday international calls to end the Gaza war, describing them as inconsistent with supporting the war-aim of eliminating Hamas group.

Briefing his cabinet, Netanyahu said he had told the leaders of France, Germany and other countries: “You cannot on the one hand support the elimination of Hamas group and on other pressure us to end the war, which would prevent the elimination of Hamas”.