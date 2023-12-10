BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Pressure to end war inconsistent with support for eliminating Hamas: Israel

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:31pm
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Isralei Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed on Sunday international calls to end the Gaza war, describing them as inconsistent with supporting the war-aim of eliminating Hamas group.

UN chief says he will not give up appeals for ceasefire in Gaza

Briefing his cabinet, Netanyahu said he had told the leaders of France, Germany and other countries: “You cannot on the one hand support the elimination of Hamas group and on other pressure us to end the war, which would prevent the elimination of Hamas”.

