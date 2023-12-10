BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi looks to strengthen Vietnam ties after Biden visit

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2023 12:50pm

HANOI: China’s President Xi Jinping will arrive in Vietnam on Tuesday on a mission to strengthen relations, just months after Washington and Hanoi upgraded their diplomatic ties.

China and Vietnam have a border in common, as well as close economic ties and ruling communist parties, but Xi’s two-day trip will be his first visit to the country in six years.

It comes hot on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s stopover in Hanoi in September, when he sought to shore up support against Beijing’s growing influence in the region.

“From China’s perspective, the visit is to emphasise that it has not lost Vietnam to the rival camp,” said Huong Le Thu, Deputy Director of the Asia Program at the International Crisis Group.

“For Vietnam, it represents its successful ‘bamboo diplomacy’, in which it is able to manoeuvre between the competing great powers without being forced to take one side over another,” she told AFP.

After an official welcome at the presidential palace on Tuesday, Xi will hold talks with Nguyen Phu Trong, the leader of Vietnam’s ruling communist party.

On Wednesday, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh, before Xi meets Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Vo Van Thuong.

Vietnam and China already share a comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnam’s highest diplomatic status. Hanoi and Washington upgraded to that same level in September.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the visit would involve discussions on “bringing China-Vietnam relations to a higher position”.

Items on the agenda include “politics, security, practical cooperation, the formation of public opinion, multilateral issues and maritime issues”, said Wang.

Economic cooperation

Like the United States, Vietnam has concerns about its neighbour’s growing assertiveness in the contested South China Sea.

China upset several ASEAN members, including Hanoi, with its September 1 release of a new official map, showing sovereignty over almost the entire resource-rich waterway.

Xi explains how he looks at CPEC, bilateral relations

The issue of maritime borders is a sensitive issue for Hanoi, which in July banned the “Barbie” movie from being shown domestically due to a brief appearance of a map that included a depiction of the nine-dash line used in official Chinese maps of the region.

Political researcher Nguyen Khac Giang told AFP that Xi’s visit presented an opportunity for Beijing to draw Vietnam closer, possibly through invoking the Xi-era foreign policy concept of the ‘Community of Common Destiny’.

The loosely defined phrase refers to a vision of future cooperation on economic, security and political issues.

“While Vietnam may remain cautious about joining China-led political initiatives, we can expect to see further progress in economic cooperation, especially in infrastructure development and green energy transitions,” he said.

Vietnamese state-controlled media reported last month that China Rare Earth Group Co. was looking for opportunities to work together with Vietnam’s mining giant Vinacomin.

It comes after the United States and Vietnam in September agreed to cooperate to help Hanoi quantify and develop its rare earth resources.

The United States has said Vietnam – with the world’s second-largest deposits of rare earths after China – has a key role to play as it looks to source less from China after supply chain shocks rocked the global economy in recent years.

China Xi Jinping asean Vietnam US president Joe Biden Pham Minh Chinh Asia Program Huong Le Thu

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi looks to strengthen Vietnam ties after Biden visit

Govt seeks to cure Sino-Pak trade imbalance

Independent directors’ selection: SECP directs cos to exercise due diligence

700.7MW hydel power project: Chinese co urges PPIB to grant extension in financial close

Yemen rebels threaten Israel-bound Red Sea ships

SIFC panel for single authority to manage all SEZs

IMF scheduled to consider first review of $3bn SBA on Jan 11

Gaza war puts entire generation at risk of 'radicalisation': Qatar PM

North Korea condemns US veto of Gaza ceasefire call at UN

Police force needs to improve its image: PM

China, Saudi to expand trade and investment cooperation

Read more stories