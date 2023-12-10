BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Al-Qadir Trust case: A few cabinet members were for holding deliberations, Zubaida tells NAB CIT

Fazal Sher Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Zubaida Jalal has told the National Accountability Bureau’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) that a few cabinet members of the then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had recommended holding detailed deliberations on the matter related to £190 million.

According to the NAB report, Zubaida Jalal said this while recording her statement before CIT in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case against the former prime minister Imran, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others.

Zubaida underscores need for revisiting Balochistan’s share in NFC

According to the NAB report, the investigation revealed that Zubaida Jalal joined the investigation proceedings and stated that she insisted during the cabinet meeting that the matter in hand involves state money and well-informed decision be made after proper deliberations.

However, accused Imran Khan, the former premier chairing the meeting insisted to grant approval without further discussion/deliberations, she said, adding that upon this agenda was approved without going into further details. Few other participants of the said meeting also pointed out the same scenario.

The NAB witness list in Al-Qadir Trust case include only three former federal ministers including Pervaiz Khattak, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Zubaida Jalal as well as former principal secretary to then prime minister Azam Khan. The other witnesses of the case include officials of banks, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Revenue Department and as well as officials of the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU).

NAB SECP Bushra Bibi NCA Al Qadir Trust case Zubaida Jalal CIT

