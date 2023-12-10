BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-10

Ghora Chowk Flyover project near completion

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: The Ghora Chowk Flyover Project in Lahore is near completion with 95% of the project work already accomplished. This significant milestone includes the completion of NJ barriers and drains on both slopes of the flyover.

The project was initiated by Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab). Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, the project has been meticulously executed to ensure high quality.

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, emphasized the commitment to quality standards during the project's development. While expressing his view, he said, "Ghora Chowk Flyover Project stands as a testament to our commitment to unwavering quality standards. As per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab we've meticulously orchestrated every detail to ensure not just completion but a standard that exceeds expectations. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in elevating Lahore's infrastructure.

Rigorous tests are underway to assess the strength of the recently poured concrete. The completion of water-bound, top base, and asphalt on the slopes of the Ghora Chowk Flyover, along with the finished slip roads, signifies a comprehensive achievement. These developments contribute to the overall improvement of traffic flow and infrastructure in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ghora Chowk Flyover

Comments

1000 characters

Ghora Chowk Flyover project near completion

Independent directors’ selection: SECP directs cos to exercise due diligence

700.7MW hydel power project: Chinese co urges PPIB to grant extension in financial close

SIFC panel for single authority to manage all SEZs

IMF scheduled to consider first review of $3bn SBA on Jan 11

Police force needs to improve its image: PM

Gaza ceasefire: UN’s failure to adopt resolution disappoints Pakistan

SECP registers 2,234 new companies in Nov

Al-Qadir Trust case: A few cabinet members were for holding deliberations, Zubaida tells NAB CIT

Trial of civilians in military courts: SC set to hear intra-court appeals on 13th

ATC withdraws non-bailable arrest warrants for Marriyum

Read more stories