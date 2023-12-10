Ghora Chowk Flyover project near completion

LAHORE: The Ghora Chowk Flyover Project in Lahore is near completion with 95% of the project work already accomplished. This significant milestone includes the completion of NJ barriers and drains on both slopes of the flyover.

The project was initiated by Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab). Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, the project has been meticulously executed to ensure high quality.

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, emphasized the commitment to quality standards during the project's development. While expressing his view, he said, "Ghora Chowk Flyover Project stands as a testament to our commitment to unwavering quality standards. As per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab we've meticulously orchestrated every detail to ensure not just completion but a standard that exceeds expectations. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in elevating Lahore's infrastructure.

Rigorous tests are underway to assess the strength of the recently poured concrete. The completion of water-bound, top base, and asphalt on the slopes of the Ghora Chowk Flyover, along with the finished slip roads, signifies a comprehensive achievement. These developments contribute to the overall improvement of traffic flow and infrastructure in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023