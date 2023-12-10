Sindh minister visits HPC; vows to resolve problems of journalists

HYDERABAD: Caretaker provincial Minister of Information, minority affairs and social protection while addressing at meet the press at press club Hyderabad said that he has been giving priority to journalists and press clubs that is why he visited press club first.

Minister said that journalists’ fraternity is in anger and woe at the murder of Jan Mohammad Mahar and has demanded to fix head money on murderer of Mohammad Mahar so we are looking in it and had approval for head money but we had to receive written request. He said that he has asked ministers to brief the journalists about the performance of their ministries and related issues.

Caretaker chief Minister had asked Inspector General Police Sindh to take keen interest in arresting the culprits, facilitators and murderers. For the financial assistance and medical assistance caretaker minister said that chief minister has given him authority to cater the application of journalists.

For the development of journalists’ colony he added that he will request chief minister to release the amount from his discretionary funds.

He denied about the protocol is given to former ministers and said that this is dubious impression but they are continuing the development schemes related to flood affectees. He said caretaker government should not be dragged in such matters and caretaker government is totally impartial and had already reshuffled bureaucracy of the province.

He replied that elections would be held in time. He further said law and order situation is under control for holding elections. Minister answered the question that they will arrange literature festival in Hyderabad.

President Press Club Hyderabad Lala Rehman Samoon said that hopefully caretaker provincial minister will resolve the issues of media workers, press clubs and journalistic organizations. He said that half of funds for the development of journalists’ residential colony are paid by Sindh government and we request that the rest of the funds may also be provided for development. He pleaded that murderer and culprits who are involved in murder of Shaheed Jan Mohammad must be arrested and brought to justice. Journalists are at protest since months but no major arrest has been done by police.

Caretaker minister distributed trophies and certificates among winner and runner journalists of press club who participated sports gala held in press club.

Later on the caretaker Minister Information visited Kali Mata Temple at Hali Road, Hyderabad and Church at Hur Camp and took briefing about development work there from concerned officers.

