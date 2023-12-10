ACE granted remand of Fawad

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) one-day transit remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a graft case.

The Judicial Magistrate, Abdul Majeed Qazi, while announcing its reserved judgment granted one-day transit remand of Chaudhry.

Earlier, officials of Punjab ACE have presented Chaudhry before the judicial magistrate for obtaining his transit remand. Prosecutor Adnan Ali and Chaudhry’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to grant one-day transit of the accused.

