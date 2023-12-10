Court reserves verdict in Sara murder case

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday reserved its verdict in Sara Inam’s murder case which will be announced on December 14.

District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed while hearing the case reserved its judgment till December 14 after the completion of the final arguments of defence and prosecution. Sara, 37 was allegedly murdered with dumbbells by her husband Shahnawaz Amir, the son of journalist Ayaz Amir, in his Chak Shahzad residence on September 23, 2022.

During the hearing, Nasar Asghar, counsel of Samina Shah, the mother of Shahnawaz completed final arguments and requested the court to acquit her client from the case. The prosecution did not have Sara Inam’s radiologist’s report. “The prosecution did not even call Samina Shah as a witness. They could have investigated Samina Shah but instead made her an accused in the case,” he said.

The judge called Samina Shah to the rostrum. Samina Shah said that Sara was a very sweet child who loved her a lot. She further told the court that she was in another room when the incident took place and could not hear anything. My son called me to come to his room and when she went there Shahnawaz was not in his senses.

She said that she immediately contacted Ayaz Amir and informed him about the incident, adding that Ayaz Amir told me to lock his sons inside a room. Ayaz Amir asked me if Sara was alive, she said, adding that she told him Sara had died. “If I wanted, I could have helped my son to escape the scene,” she said.

The prosecutor, Hassan Abbas, while arguing before the court, said that the defence counsel said that the deceased Sara Inam had a single injury but actually, she had many injuries. According to the post-mortem report, Sara’s murder occurred due to torture, he said, adding that the dead body of Sara had many signs of injuries and there were seven injuries on the back side of Sara’s head. Shahnawaz tortured the deceased the whole night.

He said that he waited for lab reports as it was mandatory for adopting a final stance. According to these reports, the deceased was not given poison, he said.

The court after hearing the arguments of both parties reserved its judgement till December 14.

