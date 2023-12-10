Consortium discusses measures to tackle smog

LAHORE: Chancellor /Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Saturday chaired the meeting of Consortium on Climate Change and Environment here at Governor House.

During the meeting, proposals and measures to solve the issue of smog were specially discussed.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, Dr Shahid Munir, along with vice chancellors and experts from various universities participated in the meeting. Mum

On this occasion, Convenor of the Consortium, former Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Professor Dr Athar Mehboob and Wajid Naseem Jatoi gave a detailed briefing to the Governor of Punjab on the progress of the Consortium.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor said that smog is a grave issue, adding that Smog has many adverse effects on human health.

He said that extraordinary measures need to be taken in extraordinary circumstances.

He said that universities should play a role in solving the problem of smog and environmental pollution in the light of the research done on the environment and the experiences of experts.

He asked the vice chancellors to engage university students in designing social media campaigns to spread awareness among the public about environmental pollution and smog. He emphasized that universities should use their resources to solve problems like smog and take steps to improve the environment.

He said that final recommendations to various stakeholders, including government departments would be sent from his office within three days to control smog and environmental pollution.

Prof Dr Wajid Naseem Jatoi, Director, International Centre for Climate Change, Food Security and Sustainability (ICCFS), Islamia University Bahawalpur was also designated as the Focal Person for Consortium on Climate Change, Environment.

