UN SC ‘complicit’ in Gaza ‘slaughter’: MSF

GENEVA: The UN Security Council is “complicit in the ongoing slaughter” in the Gaza Strip and must vote Friday to “lift the siege”, the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened an emergency Security Council meeting after two months of fighting which has left more than 17,000 people dead in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

MSF said the council must demand an immediate and sustained ceasefire and ensure unrestricted aid into the Palestinian territory.