Rally marks Int’l Anti-Corruption Day

HYDERABAD: The International Anti-Corruption Day highlighted through an awareness rally by District administration and officers of different Government Departments from Shehbaz Building to post office Hyderabad.

Participants of the rally, were of the view that without ending corruption Pakistan would not become a prosperous country because there is a link between anti-corruption and development.

They said that the menace of corruption can only be eradicated through effective measures and the involvement of every member of the society.

The representatives of social welfare, education, police, local government, anti-corruption, media persons and others participated in rally and chanted slogans to end corruption and make Pakistan corruption Free State.

