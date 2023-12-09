Laws being made in KMC Council to improve LG affairs: Wahab

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that laws are being made through resolutions in the KMC Council for the improvement of local government affairs so that better facilities can be provided to the citizens.

Present local government leadership making all efforts that the city council worked as the central platform for the solution of basic problems of citizens and for the development and improvement of Karachi.

The process of development in the city through the consultation and guidance of the members of the KMC Council will continue.

He said this while talking to the Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Umar Soomro in his office on Friday. Soomro said that KMC will be provided assistance if further legislation is needed for the betterment of the city.

Rule of law create a welfare society, provision of justice and access to legal aid should be ensured equally for every citizen.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC perform its functions under the Local Government Act, which lays down policies related to the administrative and financial management of the local government system in the province.

Karachi is administratively divided into seven districts and 25 towns. The chairman of the union committee established in each town is a member of the KMC Council and is familiar with the problems of his area.

KMC making all efforts for the improvement, development of city and work is underway on several major development projects to improve the basic infrastructure of Karachi, which will be completed in due time.

Soomro appreciated the efforts of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to make the local government system of Karachi stable and efficient and assured all possible cooperation in this regard.

