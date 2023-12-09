BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-09

Laws being made in KMC Council to improve LG affairs: Wahab

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that laws are being made through resolutions in the KMC Council for the improvement of local government affairs so that better facilities can be provided to the citizens.

Present local government leadership making all efforts that the city council worked as the central platform for the solution of basic problems of citizens and for the development and improvement of Karachi.

The process of development in the city through the consultation and guidance of the members of the KMC Council will continue.

He said this while talking to the Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Umar Soomro in his office on Friday. Soomro said that KMC will be provided assistance if further legislation is needed for the betterment of the city.

Rule of law create a welfare society, provision of justice and access to legal aid should be ensured equally for every citizen.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC perform its functions under the Local Government Act, which lays down policies related to the administrative and financial management of the local government system in the province.

Karachi is administratively divided into seven districts and 25 towns. The chairman of the union committee established in each town is a member of the KMC Council and is familiar with the problems of his area.

KMC making all efforts for the improvement, development of city and work is underway on several major development projects to improve the basic infrastructure of Karachi, which will be completed in due time.

Soomro appreciated the efforts of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to make the local government system of Karachi stable and efficient and assured all possible cooperation in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab Karachi kmc local government Mayor Karachi KMC Council

Comments

1000 characters

Laws being made in KMC Council to improve LG affairs: Wahab

Sukuk receives Rs479bn participation against Rs30bn target

Q1: Provinces’ budget surplus dips 76pc YoY

Debt servicing: CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to make Rs25.4bn payment

‘$100bn export vision’: EAC charts course

145 govt organisations: FBR defines ‘economic transaction’ for maintaining data

SPV 21 seeks govt help to assert its position regarding KE

5G will be arriving in July next year, says minister

‘Regulatory Sandbox’: SBP issues guidelines

Dar seeks global collaboration for economic prosperity

Receivables of PSO against PIA reach Rs27.5bn

Read more stories