Serious efforts at last!

As winter sets in and major cities in the country are engulfed with fog and smog with related diseases figures sky rocketing it is the first time in our long history of environmental neglect that I see some serious efforts to preserve the environment and save the population from the ravages of a tainted environment that has been ruthlessly polluted over the years.

The positive aspect of this new-found realization of our environmental deficiencies is that for the first time the realization is across the country and across the public and private sector.

Only recently, our Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was at our Pavilion at COP28 in the UAE. His presence emphasized the critical nature of ongoing climate negotiations and how seriously the government of Pakistan wants to exploit this opportunity to highlight how Pakistan has suffered due to global climate changes, which have dealt a serious blow to Pakistan’s economy and environment.

An outstanding example of public participation in the efforts of the government was the Climate Chronicles Art exhibition by 19 Pakistani artists at the Pakistan Pavilion; this like nothing else recognized the power of artistic expressions in conveying messages about climate change.

Another important event at the ‘Pakistan Pavilion’ was the “Living Indus Initiative.” This is a comprehensive programme, comprising of 25 projects. It is designed to rehabilitate the health of the Indus Basin in Pakistan through climate-resilient approaches and nature-based solutions.

The Pakistan Pavilion was also visited by dignitaries from other countries; notable among them was the Estonian premier, Kaja Kallas, who also visited the ‘Pakistan Pavilion’.

She expressed support for technology assistance in agricultural initiatives. Pakistan’s efforts in establishing the “Loss and damage fund” during the COP27 have also been recognized and it is hoped that some material advantage will be forthcoming for the country after all these efforts.

While this was going on and the PM and his team were busy in meaningful steps to highlight Pakistan’s plight from global climatic change, the private sector in Pakistan was also taking steps to join the fight against global climatic changes and contribute towards efforts aimed at saving the environment by taking practical steps, which will have long-lasting effects.

The switch to electric vehicles (EVs) by a leading courier company marks a significant advancement compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. It needs to be appreciated that eco-friendly measures are no longer an option but a compelling need.

The commitment to sustainability and efficiency is not merely a business decision but a responsibility that businesses owe to the environment.

It is not just lip service any more but trade and industry, it seems, are waking up to the reality that they cannot take the environmental problem lightly, and concrete steps have to be taken by all concerned and specially with those who have the means and resources to save our coming generations from the horrific effects of environmental degradation.

From the highly successful ‘Pakistan Pavilion’ in the UAE to the transformation of a company dedicated to preserving the environment in Pakistan there are signs that finally our government and industry are waking up to the reality of environmental damage and taking concrete steps to salvage our environment. Let us all wish them success in their endeavours and do our part to contribute towards this aim so vital for our future.

