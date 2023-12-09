BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-09

European shares hit near 22-month highs on luxury boost

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

PARIS: European shares advanced on Friday to briefly hit their highest level since February 2022 and end their fourth week higher, as traders bet that central banks have finished raising interest rates and will switch to cuts early next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.7% higher for the day and 1.3% up for the week.

Travel and leisure stocks led weekly gains, adding 4.9%, while energy and miners were the worst hit.

Latest data confirmed German inflation eased in November, bolstering the case for a peak in euro zone interest rates, while an upbeat read of the US labour market also supported investor risk appetite.

“European stocks are catching up with their US peers and we’ve seen the DAX hit record highs,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“The major drivers in the European market rally are rising expectations that the ECB will start cutting rates next year due to slowing inflation and European economies.” The STOXX 600 has gained 11% so far this year, with Germany’s DAX jumping 20% to a fresh record high, while the US benchmark S&P 500 index has risen 19.4% year-to-date.

Among major stock movers, Kering rose 2.6% after the owner of Gucci announced an interim dividend for 2023.

Other luxury giants LVMH and Hermes gained 3.3% and 1.5%, respectively, with the broader sector adding 2.0%.

Anglo American slumped 19% after the global miner aimed to reduce capital expenditure by $1.8 billion across its businesses by 2026 and forecast lower 2024 production.

Sainsbury rose 1.6% after Goldman Sachs raised the supermarket group’s stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Vivendi climbed 2.4% as the media firm is set to replace Worldline on the CAC40 index, effective from Dec. 18.

Poste Italiane rose 0.6%, reversing early losses, after a ministry spokesperson said the Italian Treasury is not working to cut its stake in the postal service.

DNB eased 1.7% after UBS downgraded the Norwegian bank to “sell” from “neutral.”

European shares German inflation US labour market

Comments

1000 characters

European shares hit near 22-month highs on luxury boost

Sukuk receives Rs479bn participation against Rs30bn target

Q1: Provinces’ budget surplus dips 76pc YoY

Debt servicing: CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to make Rs25.4bn payment

‘$100bn export vision’: EAC charts course

145 govt organisations: FBR defines ‘economic transaction’ for maintaining data

SPV 21 seeks govt help to assert its position regarding KE

5G will be arriving in July next year, says minister

‘Regulatory Sandbox’: SBP issues guidelines

Dar seeks global collaboration for economic prosperity

Receivables of PSO against PIA reach Rs27.5bn

Read more stories