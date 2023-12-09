Republic of Kenya 60th Jamhuri Day: Message from H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, CGH President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-chief of the Kenya Defence Forces

TEXT: This year’s celebration marks 60 years of Kenya’s independence. The relations between the Republic of Kenya and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan date back to the Pre-independence period and thereafter Pakistan opened her High Commission in Nairobi in 1964.

This year we gather as a nation to commune with our forefathers, who were long-suffering innocent victims of imperial plunder and colonial oppression. They were and will remain the heroic defenders of our inalienable sovereignty and valiant fighters for our freedom.

This year, as we celebrate our 60th Jamhuri Day, we rededicate ourselves to the vision and aspirations of the founders of our Nation of a free, united, peaceful, and prosperous Nation, a reliable partner, and a responsible and resourceful member of the international community.

In the last 60 years, Kenya has made great strides in all spheres despite numerous challenges. Politically, Kenya has been consolidating its democratic institutions, as it entrenches the ambitious and progressive constitution it gave itself in 2010. The devolved system of Government, in which decision-making and resources have been decentralized to the 47 counties, continues to flourish. Under this system, governance, planning, and services have been taken closer to the people, ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources throughout the country.

The Government of Kenya has focused its attention on further entrenching our democratic and constitutional gains, economic empowerment of the people, and strengthening relations with other nations. In its endeavor to sustain economic growth, the Government of Kenya has placed great emphasis on empowering the people economically through the Bottom-up Economic model which entails job creation, supporting small businesses, and reducing the cost of living. The Government has, within this framework, identified critical sectors through which this vision will be realized, including Agriculture, the MSME economy, Affordable Housing and settlement, universal Healthcare, Digital Superhighway & the Creative Economy.

Economically, Kenya remains resolute on becoming an industrialized, middle-income country, providing a high quality of life for its citizens as espoused in its economic blueprint, Vision 2030. Substantial investment in transport and telecommunications has been undertaken, affirming Kenya's position as the regional hub and gateway to East and Central Africa.

Kenya looks forward to fostering stronger relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan by diversifying the products that the two countries can trade with while inviting partnerships in the areas of manufacturing, health, Agriculture, technology, tourism, and cultural ties.

Happy 60th Independence Day.

