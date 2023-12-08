BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (9.53%)
GGL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 130.17 Increased By ▲ 8.83 (7.28%)
HUBC 122.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (12.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.53%)
PAEL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.52%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.81%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.6%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 92.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Arab foreign ministers, in US, call for Gaza ceasefire

AFP Published December 8, 2023

WASHINGTON: The foreign ministers of several Arab countries and Turkey, on a visit to the United States, on Friday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, urging Washington to support a UN resolution on a humanitarian ceasefire.

“Our message is we believe it is absolutely necessary to end the fighting immediately,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, speaking on behalf of the group.

The UN Security Council was expected to vote, perhaps later Friday, on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

The United States, which has the power to veto Council resolutions, has voiced its opposition.

Bin Farhan, who was in Washington as part of a visit of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, said he regretted that putting a stop to the bloodshed “doesn’t seem to be a priority for the international community.”

“The solution is a ceasefire,” said Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, while his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi called putting an end to the fighting the number one priority.

“If the UN Security Council fails to adopt the resolution that is simply calling for humanitarian pauses, that is giving Israel a license to continue its massacre against civilians in Gaza,” he said.

The delegation – made up of officials from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Palestinian Authority – was to meet later Friday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I certainly would hope that our partners in the US will do more… we certainly believe they can do more,” the Saudi minister said.

US UN Security Council Prince Faisal bin Farhan Arab foreign ministers Gaza ceasefire Israel and Hamas humanitarian ceasefire

Comments

1000 characters

Arab foreign ministers, in US, call for Gaza ceasefire

No signs of stopping: KSE-100 settles above 66k, gains over 1,500 points

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

PML-N demands not power, but accountability: Nawaz Sharif

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Five terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

Imran’s statement on Afghan refugees an attempt to gain ‘sympathy of Afghan govt’: info minister

Pakistan issues visa to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to Sindh’s Shadani Darbar

ECP issues notice to PTI regarding petitions challenging intra-party polls

Read more stories