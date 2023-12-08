Pakistan face Abrar’s injury scare ahead of first Australia Test

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed underwent an MRI scan on Friday after complaining of discomfort in his right leg during the third day of the ongoing four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

Abrar, who was included in the side as a frontline spinner, went off the field after bowling only eight overs on the third day.

Following his complaint, the 25-year-old was sent for an MRI scan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

“Further details will be shared in due course by PCB after the medical panel assesses the MRI reports,” it added.

Abrar has bowled a total of 27 overs so far in the game against Prime Minister’s XI and has picked two wickets.

The four-day game was scheduled as part of Pakistan’s preparation ahead of their three-match Test series against Australia, which is set to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024.