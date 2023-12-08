BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (9.53%)
GGL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 130.17 Increased By ▲ 8.83 (7.28%)
HUBC 122.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (12.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.53%)
PAEL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.52%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.81%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.6%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 92.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan face Abrar’s injury scare ahead of first Australia Test

  • PCB says it will share further details after medical panel assesses MRI report
BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 04:57pm

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed underwent an MRI scan on Friday after complaining of discomfort in his right leg during the third day of the ongoing four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

Abrar, who was included in the side as a frontline spinner, went off the field after bowling only eight overs on the third day.

Following his complaint, the 25-year-old was sent for an MRI scan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood hits century in Australia warm-up

“Further details will be shared in due course by PCB after the medical panel assesses the MRI reports,” it added.

Abrar has bowled a total of 27 overs so far in the game against Prime Minister’s XI and has picked two wickets.

The four-day game was scheduled as part of Pakistan’s preparation ahead of their three-match Test series against Australia, which is set to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

PCB Abrar Ahmed injury update

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan face Abrar’s injury scare ahead of first Australia Test

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

ECP issues notice to PTI regarding petitions challenging intra-party polls

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Supporting agriculture sector: SBP greenlights HBL’s Zarai Services

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

Oil heads for 7th weekly loss with supply surplus, weak China demand

Read more stories