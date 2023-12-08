Dubai private schools jump in global rankings

Dubai private schools came in ninth place for mathematics, according to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 report, up from 38th position in 2009. Those following the International Baccalaureate curriculum (IB) in particular came out on top.

Private schools ranked ninth globally in mathematics with a mean score of 497, exceeding the average by 25 points. Dubai schools also ranked 13 globally in reading (up from 34th place in 2009) with a mean score of 498, and 14th in science (up from 37th position in 2009), with a mean score of 503 points.

This was the first time ever that the city’s private schools ranked among the top 14 in the world in all three areas, exceeding the UAE’s National Agenda target of top 15, according to a statement released by the Dubai government on Thursday.

Schools rated ‘Outstanding’ scored 551 points in mathematics, 553 in science and 554 in reading, higher than the OECD average of 472, 485 points and 476 points respectively.

IB curriculum schools performed the best, scoring 535 points in mathematics, 538 points in science, and 528 points in reading.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, said: “Earlier this year we announced the biggest ever year-on-year increase in school student enrolment in Dubai. Today, we’re announcing the highest ever ranking by Dubai private schools in PISA.”

“Through the leadership of their principals, the expertise of their teachers and the resolve of their students, our schools have gone beyond the national agenda targets and can rightfully take their place as among the best in the world.”

He noted that Dubai private schools were quick to resume face-to-face teaching during the pandemic, enabling students and staff to improve learning outcomes.

Meanwhile, Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, said the PISA study “shows our schools continue to offer a high quality of education across all curricula, which is on par with the best education systems around the world.”

What is PISA?

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s PISA measures 15-year-olds’ ability to use their reading, mathematics and science knowledge and skills to meet real-life challenges.

Its 2022 survey focused on mathematics, with reading, science and creative thinking as minor areas of assessment.

According to the PISA website: “Various social changes such as digitalisation and new technologies, the use of data in personal decisions, and globalisation have redefined what it means to be mathematically competent and well-equipped to fully participate in the 21st century.”

“Mathematics competency is not just about being able to reproduce routine procedures. It is more about the use of mathematical reasoning; to think mathematically to solve complex real-life problems in a variety of modern contexts.”