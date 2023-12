LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets edged higher at the start of trading on Friday with all eyes on the release later in the session of key US jobs data.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,523.04 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index advanced 0.1 percent to 16,643.50 points and Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to 7,437.97.