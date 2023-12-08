BAFL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.94%)
Opinion Print 2023-12-08

Bilawal hasn’t said the whole truth

Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari seems to be good at causing considerable controversies through his speeches that he has been delivering during his ongoing whirlwind tour to various parts of the country as part of his election campaign, although he has already created waves as a politician.

While addressing a workers’ convention in Shangla, KPK, he has reportedly said that he is the only politician in the country whose hands are clean, implying that he’s the only politician who has not committed any corruption or financial malfeasance in his political career so far. “There is no politician in any other political party whose hands are clean.

Their politics revolve round filling their own pockets… . My hands are clean, even my opponents cannot say anything. Keeping your hands in politics is difficult. There is no stain of corruption on my hands, nor the blood of the country.”

There is no doubt that the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party has said the truth. Unfortunately, however, he hasn’t said the whole truth because his remarks do not reflect the entire reality.

Although public can learn half the truth not the whole truth, he must come forward and let people know what he actually means when he claims that he’s the only politician in the country whose hands are absolutely clean. He must name some, if not all, on whose hands corruption has left a stain. I don’t think he will ever do that.

Therefore, his utterances, in my view, do not qualify to be treated as absolute truth about something, without omission, embellishment, or alteration. Last but not least, if Bilawal wants to cut down on corruption, he must come up with a comprehensive programme through his party’s election manifesto. Needless to say, corruption is anti-poor.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP corruption election campaign Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

