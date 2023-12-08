BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
DGKC 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.48%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 123.53 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.81%)
PAEL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PIOC 116.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
PPL 112.87 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.91%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
SSGC 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.91%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
UNITY 27.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 77.5 (1.17%)
BR30 23,820 Increased By 251.9 (1.07%)
KSE100 65,384 Increased By 666.4 (1.03%)
KSE30 21,857 Increased By 262.8 (1.22%)
Markets Print 2023-12-08

Tokyo stocks end lower

AFP Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower on Thursday after Wall Street fell as the US job market cooled further and oil prices tumbled.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.76 percent, or 587.59 points, to end at 32,858.31, while the broader Topix index slid 1.14 percent, or 27.29 points, to 2,359.91.

The dollar fetched 146.43 yen, against 147.35 yen on Wednesday in New York.

The Tokyo market “was in a wait-and-see mood ahead of the November US jobs data,” IwaiCosmo Securities said. “Partly prompted by a reaction to sharp rallies yesterday, selling on profit-taking was also prominent,” the brokerage added.

Overnight in Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent.

US crude oil prices fell more than four percent to finish below $70 a barrel for the first time in five months, denting petroleum-linked shares.

Traders in Japan took cues from the US falls, and “the risk-averse sentiment also prevailed after major Asian markets experienced falls”, Daiwa Securities said.

Wall Street S&P 500 Oil prices Tokyo stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average US crude oil prices

