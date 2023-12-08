Activities of Karachi Port

BAFL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.94%)
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 192,821 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,485 tonnes of import cargo and 84,336 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 108,485 comprised of 79,829 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,999 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 16,464 tonnes of Wheat&2,193 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 84,336 comprised of 51,266 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 29,117 tonnes of Clinkers&3,953 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 06 ships namely Independent Spirit, Seaspan Oceania, Imari, Wan Hai 721, Ever Envoy and Glovis Mapleberthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Clipper Copenhagen, CmaCgm Nabucco, Safeen Prize, Hafnia Ammolite, Copihue Tiger and Beks Halil sailed off from the Karachi Port Trust.

