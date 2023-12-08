BAFL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.72%)
BIPL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
DFML 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
DGKC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
FABL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.61%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 123.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.83%)
PAEL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 116.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.94%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
SSGC 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
UNITY 27.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 76.8 (1.16%)
BR30 23,817 Increased By 249 (1.06%)
KSE100 65,372 Increased By 653.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 21,850 Increased By 255.6 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-08

Zoo shut down after mystery tiger attack

AFP Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: A zoo has been shut down after a man was mauled to death by tigers in an attack discovered during routine cleaning, officials said Thursday.

The body was found on Wednesday morning in Bahawalpur's Sherbagh Zoo in the eastern province of Punjab after staff spotted one of the three tigers with a shoe in its mouth.

"The zoo is closed right now as we determine how the man got in," Ali Usman Bukhari, a senior officer of the province's wildlife department, which operates the zoo, told AFP.

The condition of the body suggests the attack happened late Tuesday night.

"The autopsy report has not been released, however evidence gathered from the enclosure points towards him being alive when he was attacked by the tigers," Bukhari said.

"The tigers did not go out of the den to attack the man, he jumped into their enclosure," he said.

"If we find a security lapse, we will address it. If need be, we will hire private security guards."

The victim has not been identified and no family member has come forward to claim the body.

Speaking to media outside the zoo after the body was discovered on Wednesday, senior local government official Zaheer Anwar said all staff had been accounted for.

"Our assessment so far is that this appears to be a lunatic, because a sensible person would not jump into the den," he said.

"You can see the den is secured. There are stairs behind the den, maybe he jumped from there."

The three tigers present in the den when the body was discovered have been restricted to a smaller space while evidence is collected.

The zoo was built in 1942 by the ruling royal family of the former princely state of Bahawalpur and costs adults 50 rupees (18 cents) to enter.

Pakistan's zoos are generally in a poor condition and frequently accused of disregarding animal welfare.

Zoo tiger attack

Comments

1000 characters

Zoo shut down after mystery tiger attack

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories