Corruption-free society: Self-accountability, integrity fundamental requisites: Dr Amjad

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Amjad Saqib has said that self-accountability and integrity are the fundamental requisites for building a corruption-free society.

He shared these views as the Chief Guest at an event organised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA), a press release said on Thursday.

Saqib said the process of change begins with the individual. He stressed the importance of practical knowledge alongside formal education in fostering personal and societal development.

Earlier, the chairperson BISP participated as a keynote speaker at the International Islamic Economics and Development Conference organised by Quaid-e-Azam University and the Institute of Policy Studies in Islamabad. The conferenceâ€™s theme, â€œBrotherhood â€“ a key institution of an Islamic economyâ€ explored critical aspects of Islamic economic principles.

During the address, Dr Saqib said, â€œWestern economic theory is not the solution to our problems.â€ He emphasised that the world faces no shortage of resources; rather, the challenge lies in the unfair distribution of wealth and resources.

