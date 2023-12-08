PFA raids godown; confiscates 30,000kg of expired food items

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday raided a godown on Multan Road and confiscated 30,000kg of different expired food items.

A spokesperson for PFA said that the Authority confiscated 6,650 litres of vegetable oil, 500kg of tea leaves, 205kg basin, 1,350kg butter, 1,485kg inferior quality flavours and 1,128kg dry fruits. Further, the raiding team discarded 305kg of prohibited chemicals, 100kg of prohibited food colour, 165kg of spices, 2,380kg of dairy products and 15,000kg of other expired products on the spot.

He said that the Authority took action against the godown owner after finding a large quantity of expired food items, adding that the expiration of food items was expired a year ago. According to the rules, it was necessary to discard the expired items, he added.

He pointed out that the use of expired products was injurious to consumer health; the public should read the writing on the label before purchasing any food products. He said that the provincial food regulatory body was fully committed to ensuring a zero-tolerance policy against adulterators and counterfeiters in Punjab.

Meanwhile, new Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Asim Javed took over the charge of his office. He belongs to the 37th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).

Before his posting as a DG PFA, he was working as Managing Director at Punjab Small Industries; he has also been posted on various key positions in Punjab and Sindh, including Deputy Commissioner Chinniot and Shikarpur. Javed has also performed duties in the Chief Minister’s Office in Lahore.

On assuming the charge, the DG said that the PFA will take action against the adulteration mafia under the zero-tolerance policy, adding that their utmost priority was to ensure the provision of healthy food and the elimination of food adulteration from Punjab.

