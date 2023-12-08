BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
DFML 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
FABL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.61%)
FCCL 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 123.54 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.82%)
PAEL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 116.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
PPL 112.87 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.91%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
TRG 91.77 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 77.2 (1.16%)
BR30 23,837 Increased By 268.2 (1.14%)
KSE100 65,391 Increased By 672.6 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,859 Increased By 265 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-08

PFA raids godown; confiscates 30,000kg of expired food items

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday raided a godown on Multan Road and confiscated 30,000kg of different expired food items.

A spokesperson for PFA said that the Authority confiscated 6,650 litres of vegetable oil, 500kg of tea leaves, 205kg basin, 1,350kg butter, 1,485kg inferior quality flavours and 1,128kg dry fruits. Further, the raiding team discarded 305kg of prohibited chemicals, 100kg of prohibited food colour, 165kg of spices, 2,380kg of dairy products and 15,000kg of other expired products on the spot.

He said that the Authority took action against the godown owner after finding a large quantity of expired food items, adding that the expiration of food items was expired a year ago. According to the rules, it was necessary to discard the expired items, he added.

He pointed out that the use of expired products was injurious to consumer health; the public should read the writing on the label before purchasing any food products. He said that the provincial food regulatory body was fully committed to ensuring a zero-tolerance policy against adulterators and counterfeiters in Punjab.

Meanwhile, new Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Asim Javed took over the charge of his office. He belongs to the 37th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).

Before his posting as a DG PFA, he was working as Managing Director at Punjab Small Industries; he has also been posted on various key positions in Punjab and Sindh, including Deputy Commissioner Chinniot and Shikarpur. Javed has also performed duties in the Chief Minister’s Office in Lahore.

On assuming the charge, the DG said that the PFA will take action against the adulteration mafia under the zero-tolerance policy, adding that their utmost priority was to ensure the provision of healthy food and the elimination of food adulteration from Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

food items PFA raids

Comments

1000 characters

PFA raids godown; confiscates 30,000kg of expired food items

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories