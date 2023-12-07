Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, consumer staples rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in industrial and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.09% at 10,713.24.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 2.46% and 9.62%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 14.7 million shares from 29.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 430.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.32 million) from 700.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 51.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 388.3 million rupees, the data showed.