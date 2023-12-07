BAFL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (7.1%)
NLC successfully transports cargo shipment to Kyrgyzstan

Press Release Published 07 Dec, 2023 02:47pm

In pursuit of its commitment to enhance regional connectivity, National Logistics Corporation (NLC) achieved another significant milestone by transporting first export cargo from Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan via China under UN mandated Transport Internationaux Routier (TIR) system, it stated in a press release.

“In this regard, NLC trucks carrying medicines reached Bishkek. On its return journey, the trucks would carry consignment of different other products from Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan,” it added.

“Earlier, two trucks of NLC, laden with mango juice, household appliances, and various other goods, embarked on their journey from Pakistan to Kazakhstan through Kyrgyzstan. The NLC’s pioneering transportation endeavours have now paved the way for land-based trade not only with Kyrgyzstan and other landlocked Central Asian Republics (CARs) but also with Russia and East Europe.

“To mark the commencement of land-based trade, a reception ceremony was held at Bishkek Customs Port, which was attended by Kyrgyz Minister of Transport and Communications, Mr. Tekebaev Tilek Kydyrmaevich, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Mr. Hasan Ali Zaigham, senior officials of Kyrgyz government, representatives of Association of International Cargo Carriers of Kyrgyzstan and members of local business community.

“The Kyrgyz Minister thanked NLC for bringing the consignment and expressed optimism that this route would provide the most economical access to Kyrgyzstan for trade with Pakistan and the rest of the world. He announced that Kyrgyzstan would shortly send a convoy to Pakistan and urged Kyrgyz private sector and logistics companies to support the initiative. He stated that both Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were committed to expansion of their existing commercial relations through revitalization of QTTA.

“Ambassador Hasan Ali Zaigham congratulated NLC on successful transportation of cargo under TIR system, hailing it as a pathbreaking initiative which would help boost trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized that Pakistan offered access to seaports of Gwadar and Karachi to Kyrgyzstan for connecting with the global markets.

“Kiyal Belekovich, Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyz Customs Service in his remarks welcomed the NLC consignment and assured cooperation on behalf of his department for promotion of bilateral trade.”

