BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
BIPL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.03%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.51%)
DFML 19.59 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.09%)
DGKC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.53%)
FABL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
FCCL 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
FFL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
GGL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 122.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.86%)
HUBC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.07%)
HUMNL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
OGDC 123.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.77%)
PAEL 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
PIOC 117.75 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (3.55%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.05%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.66%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.53%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.07%)
TPLP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.49%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.87%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.71%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 6,677 Increased By 133.1 (2.03%)
BR30 23,849 Increased By 639.2 (2.75%)
KSE100 64,884 Increased By 966 (1.51%)
KSE30 21,649 Increased By 297 (1.39%)
Dec 07, 2023
India rupee to struggle as weak risk boosts safe-haven dollar

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 10:59am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to decline at open on Thursday as poor risk appetite fuelled demand for the safe-haven US dollar.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.35-83.36 to the dollar compared with 83.3250 in the previous session.

Brent crude plunged nearly 4% on Wednesday to fall below $75 per barrel, the lowest since late-June.

Demand concerns have prompted a near 10% decline in Brent so far this month. Meanwhile, Indian equities have seen inflows of more than $3 billion in December, data by National Securities Depository shows.

“Looks like yesterday’s bit of a relief (for the rupee) will not last.

And this is despite another round of selloff on oil and the kind of flows we are seeing,“ a forex trader at a bank said.

“If we are still talking of supports and resistances (on USD/INR), then that lies at 83.20 and 83.40.”

US equities pulled back overnight and futures on the S&P 500 Index inched lower in Asia.

Japan and Hong Kong led Asian shares lower while the Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah paced the decline in Asia FX.

Indian rupee to gauge dollar’s recovery even as economic data drives US yields lower

The dollar index rose for the third straight day on Wednesday.

This was despite soft US economic data prompting a further fall in US bond yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped to 4.10% after US private payrolls rose less than expected.

The data indicated “a deceleration in hiring momentum in the US”, ANZ said in a note. “The focus is now squarely on the November labour market report out later this week.”

The US non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, is expected to show 180,000 job additions in November, according to economists polled by Reuters.

It is probable that the market has revised downwards its expectations in wake of the soft private payrolls and job openings data, ANZ said.

Indian rupee

