February: normal rains forecast

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

KARACHI: The country is likely to see almost normal rains in intermittent spells through Feb 2024 with fogs in between across the plains, the Met Office has forecast.

In its climate outlook for three months from December 2023 through February 2024, it said that the country’s plain areas may remain in the fog grip once rains halt.

During the season namely December, January and February, it said that the climate indicator like El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is expected to continue with its positive phase.

However, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is likely to make a transition into neutral phase from positive by the end of the season, it added.

The seasonal outlook suggests that the country’s northern half including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, upper Punjab and adjoining Kashmir may receive normal to slightly above normal rainfall because of prevailing western weather systems.

