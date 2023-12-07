BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Opinion Print 2023-12-07

PARTLY FACETIOUS: We are extremely thick skinned

Anjum Ibrahim Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

“Hmmm that’s Pakistani character.” “What?” “Well Danny boy accused The Visionary…” “I don’t know who you are referring g to. Will you please stop name calling!”

“You are right – naming and shaming has never worked in the Land of the Pure. We are extremely thick skinned…”

“OK so who is Danny boy?”

“The guy who was slapped rather unceremoniously live on television by the deceased Naeemul Haq.”

“Danny boy did not react – he just looked kinda stunned.”

“Well Danny boy is not a pathan – if I recall Marwat the lawyer recently engaged in fisticuffs recently, on live television I assume because it wasn’t censored……”

“To be honest, the slap surprised me, I mean Danny boy was double the size of the frail Naeemul Haq who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time….”

“And who is The Visionary?”

“I mean really you need to ask that! I mean there is only one Visionary who doesn’t limit himself to objectives that end with the tenure of his party but go well beyond…”

“That’s Party Leadership material I say. All our prime ministers and others, and by others I mean Zardari sahib who was never the prime minister, anyway all of them have envisaged a tenure that spans decades…”

“Each time mistakenly, anyway why did not The Visionary not respond to Danny boy’s claims that he was responsible for inflation and…”

“He did, he said the man responsible was The Samdhi…”

“Ha ha and since The Samdhi is off limits to the likes of Danny boy…”

“Indeed but you know I reckon the Visionary may be held responsible for the inane policies of The Samdhi because nine times out of ten it was the Visionary who defended The Samdhi…”

“Anyway, deflection is the name of the game in politics. So Danny boy attacks, The Visionary deflects, The Samdhi is too busy accompanying Nawaz Sharif at all, barring none, all forums…”

“Danny boy has been issued only a show cause notice. You reckon that was courtesy Notification Maryam Nawaz…why are you laughing?”

“Just wanted to highlight that Danny boy also attacked Marriyum Aurangzeb for poor media management who in turn attacked the recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf elections…”

“And rightly so, poor attendance is not forgivable while appointments through a notification by The Uncle…”

“Hush.”

elections PTI PARTLY FACETIOUS

